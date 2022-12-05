Arizona Cardinals fall to 8th pick in 2023 NFL Draft over bye week

The 2023 NFL Draft is the focus until things change over the last five games of the 2022 NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals entered the weekend picking seventh and left the weekend with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That is because the Jacksonville Jaguars were beat down by the Detroit Lions and now pick seventh overall while the Arizona Cardinals sit with the eighth pick.

Here is what the top 18 looks like, the teams outside of the playoffs looking in.

What is interesting is is the Cardinals beat the Patriots, they could fall into the 12-13 range because of their strength of schedule.

The consensus top 10 (From NFL Mock Draft Database)

Bryce Young (QB) Will Anderson Jr. (Edge) C.J. Stroud (QB) Jalen Carter (DL) Myles Murphy (Edge) Kelee Ringo (CB) Bryan Bresee (DL) Quientin Johnston (WR) Jordan Addison (WR) Will Levis (QB)

Ideally in this scenario, we could see the Cardinals have a shot at Bresee or Ringo. I am not sure how I feel about Carter/Murphy at this point.