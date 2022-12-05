 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mock Draft Monday: Arizona Cardinals get offensive lineman in newest 2023 NFL Mock Draft

By Seth Cox
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Northwestern at Maryland

Happy Mock Draft Monday one and all.

With the Arizona Cardinals sitting at 4-8, despite being able to still make the playoffs, it is more important we prepare for the disappointment of the end of this season.

So, we are going to look at the mock drafts as they go, but for now we will continue to use NFL Mock Draft Database and their consensus mock drafts.

  1. Houston Texans - Bryce Young, QB - Alabama
  2. Chicago Bears - Will Anderson Jr., Edge - Alabama
  3. Seattle Seahawks - Jalen Carter, DL - Georgia
  4. Detroit Lions - C.J. Stroud, QB - Ohio State
  5. Carolina Panthers - Will Levis, QB - Kentucky
  6. Philadelphia Eagles - Myles Murphy, Edge - Clemson
  7. Jacksonville Jaguars - Kelee Ringo, CB - Georgia
  8. Arizona Cardinals - Peter Skoronski, OL - Northwestern

The most mocked player to the Cardinals is Ringo which would 100% be a homerun pick for the Cardinals and something they would love. A hometown player, an athletic freak of nature, but also a premier player at a premium position.

The top three players mocked to the Cardinals.

  • Kelee Ringo - 19.6%
  • Peter Skoronski - 14.3%
  • Paris Johnson - 12.5%

Surprised not to see Bryan Bresee more, who is going 10th. He would fit and fix a lot of ills on this defense.

What are your thoughts?

