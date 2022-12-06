Happy Tuesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals better be ready for a better performance than what we witnessed last night on Monday Night Football or this is going to be boring.

What a stinker until the final couple of minutes in the fourth quarter.

We know the Cardinals will take on the New England Patriots and we are here to help you get ready with all the news form around the web on your Arizona Cardinals.

You've Got Mail: Patriots Week

Topics include what's best for the final stretch, what's a franchise QB, and Collins' development

Big Red Rage - Offensive Line Items

Ep. 588 - At the bye week, Paul Calvisi, Ron Wolfley and Darren Urban weigh in on the 4-8 Cardinals and how they can finish strong during the final five games of the season. What did the first outing featuring DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown look like

Cardinals Underground - Confidence Is King

It's a day-early-posting of the podcast coming off the bye, and Paul Calvisi was in such a fog he almost forgot to turn on his mic. Nevertheless, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck rescued Paul from himself as the trio talk about what the expectations are

NFL's winningest team: Packers move to No. 1

With a win on Sunday, the Packers became the NFL's all-time winningest franchise. What other teams round out the top 10?

NFL Week 13 takeaways - Lessons, big questions for every game

NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 13.

Bill Belichick: 'Too hard' for Patriots to make big offensive changes

Entering a Week 14 tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots offense led by Mac Jones is faced with question marks.

Giving back more than just checking boxes for Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum

Kelvin Beachum has made it his mission in giving back to the local communities around him in hopes of setting up the future for success.

NFC West standings: 49ers maintain lead, lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers improved to 8-4 and maintained their lead in the NFC West but lost QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the rest of the season.

NFL mock draft: Arizona Cardinals land Ohio State O-lineman

In a new mock draft, the Arizona Cardinals take Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr. to address the offensive line with a top-10 pick.

Arizona Cardinals could open Week 14 in last place in NFC West

If the Rams beat the Seahawks in Week 13, they would tie the Cardinals at 4-8 and hold a divisional tiebreaker.

NFL salary cap could increase to more than $220M in 2023

Some teams are projecting a salary cap of as high as $225 million next year after this year's cap of $208.2 million.