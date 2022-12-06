2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 14

Updated Standings (thanks to CCF)
25. ***CFWA, ***Mitch
21. ***xxxash, Chambana81
20. ERauch, iacardsfan, Roy Green
19. Wilmot515, JethroBodine
18. FNG
17. Ditship, quingo, BG23, CCF
10. PotentialSpam
NFL Week 14 point spreads
- Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+5.5)
- New York Jets (+9.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
- Cleveland Browns (+5.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5)
- Houston Texans (+17) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-17)
- Minnesota Vikings (-1) vs. Detroit Lions (+1)
- Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) vs. New York Giants (+6.5)
- Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
- Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Denver Broncos (+9.5)
- Carolina Panthers (+5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-5)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3)
- Miami Dolphins (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5)
- New England Patriots (-2) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+2)
https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/12/05/nfl-week-14-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders/69696669007/
My Picks:
- PHI (-6.5) over NYG
- SF (-3) over TB
- MIA (-2.5) over LAC
Your Picks?
