2022 ROTB “Pick 3” vs. Spread Competition Week 14

By Walter Mitchell
Updated Standings (thanks to CCF)

25. ***CFWA, ***Mitch

21. ***xxxash, Chambana81

20. ERauch, iacardsfan, Roy Green

19. Wilmot515, JethroBodine

18. FNG

17. Ditship, quingo, BG23, CCF

10. PotentialSpam

NFL Week 14 point spreads

  • Las Vegas Raiders (-5.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams (+5.5)
  • New York Jets (+9.5) vs. Buffalo Bills (-9.5)
  • Cleveland Browns (+5.5) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (-5.5)
  • Houston Texans (+17) vs. Dallas Cowboys (-17)
  • Minnesota Vikings (-1) vs. Detroit Lions (+1)
  • Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) vs. New York Giants (+6.5)
  • Baltimore Ravens (+2.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (-3.5)
  • Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) vs. Denver Broncos (+9.5)
  • Carolina Panthers (+5) vs. Seattle Seahawks (-5)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3) vs. San Francisco 49ers (-3)
  • Miami Dolphins (-2.5) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (+2.5)
  • New England Patriots (-2) vs. Arizona Cardinals (+2)

https://www.azcentral.com/story/sports/nfl/2022/12/05/nfl-week-14-betting-odds-point-spreads-moneylines-over-unders/69696669007/

My Picks:

  • PHI (-6.5) over NYG
  • SF (-3) over TB
  • MIA (-2.5) over LAC

Your Picks?

