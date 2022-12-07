Cardinals Reacts Survey: Week 14

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

Even in a bye week the Arizona Cardinals somehow lost.

No, they still remain at 4-8 on the season heading into their Monday Night Football matchup with a struggling New England Patriots team, but they lost standing in their draft status.

Falling from the 7th to the 8th pick could mean something, of course there are plenty of games left for them to move up or down... Take that as you well.

The question becomes being away from the team for a week and just watching the bad product on the field that is much of the NFL, did anything change for you?

I know for me, a lot of this season has been about them not taking advantage of how bad the rest of the league looks.

What are you thoughts?