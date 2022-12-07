Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals making moves on the practice squad, injuries healing for final stretch of games and more

Happy Wednesday one and all.

We are closer to the next Arizona Cardinals Monday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Tight end Zach Ertz is named the Arizona Cardinals 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year

Cardinals safety Kwamie Lassiter had the game of his life with four interceptions to help clinch a 1998 playoff berth

Josh Jones has found comfort playing his natural left tackle for the Arizona Cardinals with D.J. Humphries out for the season

But when Humphries returns in 2023, moves have to be made

Red Sea Report - Cardinals Return To Work After Bye

After recharging their batteries during the bye week, the Arizona Cardinals are preparing to host the Patriots on Monday Night Football. Craig Grialou, Paul Calvisi and Kyle Vanden Bosch talk about how Kyler Murray can elevate his play

Zach Ertz is Cardinals' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for 2022

Sour Patch Kids gave J.J. Watt his own mix thanks to Hard Knocks

J.J. Watt is parlaying his football skills and wealth into lots of free candy. He even got a player exclusive mix of Sour Patch Kids.

Baker Mayfield claimed by Los Angels Rams, per report

The Los Angeles Rams have reportedly claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Michael Dogbe, Blake Lynch back on Arizona Cardinals' practice squad

Kingsbury: Cardinals' Greg Dortch 'has made big strides' with thumb injury

Kliff Kingsbury gives injury updates to start Patriots week

Find out the status of Will Hernandez, Rodney Hudson, Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch and Byron Murphy.

Zach Ertz named Cardinals’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

NFL draft order: Arizona Cardinals have No. 8 pick entering Week 14

The Arizona Cardinals fell a spot in the NFL draft order after their bye week.

Arizona Cardinals re-sign DL Michael Dogbe, LB Blake Lynch to practice squad

