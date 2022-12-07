 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: “Upon Further Review” with Marcos Labrada of AZSports Underground

By Walter Mitchell
Marcos Labrada (AZSports Underground), Kyle Ledbetter and I discuss what we consider to be false assumptions made about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals. Thank you Marcos for your keen perspectives.

  • Should Kliff be given the lion’s share of the blame?
  • Should Kyler be held more accountable for the level of his play this season?
  • Are Vance Joseph’s defensive schemes and use of personnel effective?
  • Should Steve Keim be relieved asap of his GM duties?

Your reactions?

