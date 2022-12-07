Red Rain Podcast: “Upon Further Review” with Marcos Labrada of AZSports Underground

Marcos Labrada (AZSports Underground), Kyle Ledbetter and I discuss what we consider to be false assumptions made about the 2022 Arizona Cardinals. Thank you Marcos for your keen perspectives.
- Should Kliff be given the lion’s share of the blame?
- Should Kyler be held more accountable for the level of his play this season?
- Are Vance Joseph’s defensive schemes and use of personnel effective?
- Should Steve Keim be relieved asap of his GM duties?
Yet another Keim position gaffe. Josh was tried at RT, was miscast as a G, and finally in yr 3 he is clicking at LT which has always been "home" for him. How much longer can this continue w Steve Keim? FYI, it's year 3 with Isaiah and they're still trying to find his "home." https://t.co/yI46MPA3Tl— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) December 6, 2022
Your reactions?
