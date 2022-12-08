Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams NFL Thursday Night Football 2022 picks, odds and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

A matchup we were hoping would be a fun one is now one of a desperate team trying to stay in playoff contention, and one that has already conceded that the Super Bowl hangover is real and that they will be preparing for next year.

No Baker Mayfield yet, but he should be in the mix over the final four games for the Rams.

Here is everything you need to know about Thursday Night Football.

Game: Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Los Angeles Rams (3-9)

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

Amazon Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Kaylee Hartung (sideline) Odds: Raiders -6.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Raiders -6.5 per our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook Over/Under: 42

This is one where you feel like the Raiders should run away with it and continue to build closer to a Wild Card spot. However, the Rams just gave the Seahawks everything they could handle, so who knows.

