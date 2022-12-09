Bird Droppings: Kyler shrugs off criticism, DeAndre Hopkins on injury report, Zach Ertz talks recovery and more

Happy Friday one and all.

We have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals play on Monday Night Football this week coming off their bye. They have some injuries, they have some poor play and now they need to get things together.

We have all the news from around the web to help us get ready.

Let’s enjoy.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shrugs off criticisms, particularly those of Patrick Peterson, with Patriots upcoming

After bye week, thoughts are on Patriots and final five games

Injury Report: Week 14 Vs. New England Patriots

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 14 matchup with the Patriots in Arizona

Cardinals tight end and Man of Year Zach Ertz begins rehab process after tearing ACL, MCL

Walter Payton nominee happy to have young son to aid perspective

J.J. Watt, Budda Baker Remain Top Cardinals In Pro Bowl Votes

Voting continues through Dec. 15

Bill Belichick praised Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, and the feeling is mutual

Cardinals wide receiver has similar praise for Patriots coach

PHOTOS: 2022 My Cause My Cleats

Images of Arizona Cardinals players' cleats for the NFL My Cause My Cleats initiative to be worn during the Week 14 Monday Night Football game against the Patriots

La Tacleada Cardinals - Estamos En La Recta Final

Ep. 51 - Los Cardenales de Arizona regresan al terreno de juego después de la BYE week renovados y con ganas de cerrar bien la temporada. Luis Hernández y Rolando Cantú nos dicen cuales son las claves para poder vencer a los Patriots el lunes por la noche

Cardinals Folktales - Lassiter's Legacy, The Podcast

S2, E3 - Kwamie Lassiter the football player may be best remembered for his four-interception game that helped send the 1998 Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since arriving in Arizona. Kwamie Lassiter the man will be remembered for much more.

Cardinals DC Vance Joseph: Patriots playcalling reflects Patricia's roots

Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who is preparing to face quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots' offense on Monday night, said the unit's defensive-minded approach stands out.

Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick focuses on Patriots' execution

Entering a Week 14 tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, the New England Patriots offense led by Mac Jones is faced with question marks.

Arizona Cardinals lean on pride with miniscule playoff chances

Playoff hopes are nearly nonexistent at this point for the Arizona Cardinals. Individually, there remains a lot to play for.

Kyler Murray on Patrick Peterson criticism: 'I know who I am'

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray went from a peaceful bye week away from football to dealing with criticism in the form of Patrick Peterson chatter.

Cardinals' Zach Ertz not letting knee injury sideline him from giving back

Arizona Cardinals TE Zach Ertz can't contribute on the field for the rest of 2022, but that hasn't stopped him from doing so off of it.

NFC playoff picture: Arizona Cardinals elimination scenarios in Week 14

The Cardinals can potentially be bumped from contention in the NFC West and in the NFC playoff picture in Week 14.

Cardinals DC makes interesting comment about Patriots’ offense

Vance Joseph says the Patriots' offense looks like a defensive guy calls the plays, which is what is happening this year.

New England Patriots’ defense very different in wins, losses

The Pats have allowed only 8.7 points per game in their six wins but 29.0 points per game in their six losses.