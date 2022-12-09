2023 NFL Draft: College Football Playoffs, prospects to know and a Heisman hot take

Welcome back.

Justin and I told you that USC and TCU were on upset alert and now we get Ohio State is back in the College Football Playoffs.

That means we need to talk prospects to know heading into the CFP and more.

Georgia and Michigan held it down last weekend, and TCU and Ohio State got in on the strength of their regular season records. Now, college football is down to its Final Four and Justin and I take a look at the top NFL Draft-eligible players from each team.

Which Buckeyes, Horned Frogs, Wolverines, and Bulldogs will hear their names called next spring? Plus, a hot take about the Heisman.

