Week 14 NFL best bets, props and plays

Holy cow, I hope the last two weeks you have followed me on these weekly picks.

Two weeks ago, we hit roughly $250 on $75 in bets, last week, check this out.

Jalen Hurts o49.5 rushing yards = Missed

Mike White 300+ passing yards and Justin Jefferson 1+ Receiving TD @ +600 = $25 bet = $150 win = $175 payout

Tua Tagovailoa over 38.5 yards longest pass completion @ -110 = $25 bet = $22.73 win = $47.73 payout

Chiefs/Bengals over 52.5 points @ -110 = $25 bet = $22.73 win = $47.73 payout

$100 in bets = $270.46 total win

That is a cool $500 in two weeks.

Also, your boy was the top picker out of everyone last week on TallySight, no not from Revenge of the Birds, but overall.

This week, here is what I like on NFL Sunday before getting you my picks for the Arizona Cardinals game.

Vikings/Lions over 51.5 -110

The Vikings have a good offense. The Lions offense at home has been good and they have been finding a nice rhythm in their games.

Quez Watkins over 2.5 receptions +115

Watkins the last four games: Four catches, two catches, three catches and five catches. I think against a bad Giants defense he will have some great chances.

Bengals/Browns over 49.5 alt line +133

Browns defense saved their bad offense last week in Deshaun Watson’s return, but the Bengals put up numbers and I expect a better second game for the Browns offense.

Najee Harris 100+ rush yards, Kenny Pickett 225+ passing yards +600

The Ravens are a mess with injuries and their defense has been really troublesome this year. Without Lamar, I think we see a close game, and Pickett has been hovering around 225 yards in almost every game this season. This is a tough play, but this is one of my favorite weekly specials on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Good luck all.