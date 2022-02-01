PFF has Arizona Cardinals biggest need as cornerback heading into offseason

With the offseason started we have plenty of time to marinate on how the Arizona Cardinals need to attack their needs this offseason.

It is interesting to get an outside perspective, and PFF provided that, listing the biggest needs for each team heading into the offseason.

For the Cardinals, it is an obvious one, even if fans want to attack a different way.

From PFF:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB, IOL, DI Arizona was forced to play Robert Alford (who hadn’t played a down since Week 17, 2018), 2021 fourth-round pick Marco Wilson, slot corner Byron Murphy Jr. and NFL journeyman Antonio Hamilton at outside corner this season. The unit ranked 28th among the NFL’s 32 outside cornerback groups in PFF coverage grade. The Cardinals lack cap space to truly attack the position this offseason, so their draft focus should be on the cornerback position.

You can’t really argue with PFF, especially with how the Cardinals defense faded against the pass down the stretch, but I know most fans prefer to address the trenches early in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Let’s just say all three position groups need an infusion of talent.