Tom Brady announces retirement from NFL

The greatest to have ever done it has announced he is done.

Tom Brady on Tuesday announced he was retiring from the sport of football. He announced via social media.

Brady is the greatest to ever do it and he did so with two franchises, as he had six Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots before switching over to the NFC and winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is the only quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl in both conferences and his work on the field is without question.

He finished 2021 in incredible fashion, leading the league in completions, attempts, passing yards (5,316), and passing touchdowns (43).

He also nearly lead another incredible playoff comeback before his defense decided covering Cooper Kupp was optional.

What a career as Brady finished as: 15 time Pro Bowler, 3 time All Pro, 7 time Super Bowl Champion, 3 time MVP, 5 time Super Bowl MVP, 2 time Offensive Player of the Year

Now the question is, will we ever see another player like Brady?

I doubt it, but what do you think?