Senior Bowl standouts that could fit with the Arizona Cardinals in the 2022 NFL Draft

We are through the 2022 Senior Bowl and I can tell you one thing, the prospects in Mobile line up nicely with the needs of the Arizona Cardinals.

In fact, let’s look at names that fit what the Cardinals need in the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Round 1 - Zion Johnson, OL - Boston College

Johnson was dominant at the Senior Bowl. He was consistently the best offensive linemen and has already begun work at both guard and center. He could come in and immediately start at guard for the Cardinals and if need be in a year or two can make the move to center. Johnson showed he was worth a pick and could be a fixture for years.

Others - Devonte Wyatt, DL - Georgia, Perrion Winfrey, DL - Oklahoma

Round 2 - Travis Jones, NT - UConn

If you are insistent on maintaining a 34 defense, at some point you need a nose tackle that can do what Corey Peters was able to do when the Cardinals signed him. This may be a bit high for a true nose, but Jones was physically dominant at the Senior Bowl and could offer the Cardinals an immediate upgrade up front.

Others - Jermaine Johnson, Edge - Florida St, Darian Kinnard, OL - Kentucky

Round 3 - Jalen Tolbert, WR - South Alabama

Another wide receiver? After taking care of adding beef up front in the first two rounds, the Cardinals need to look at adding a player like Tolbert in round three to be a true “Z” across from DeAndre Hopkins. Tolbert is a big play demon, with good size at 6-1, a big catch radius and was dominant at South Alabama.

Others - Jeremy Ruckert, TE - Ohio State, Dylan Parham, OL - Memphis, Romeo Doubs, WR - Nevada