Arizona Cardinals charities donates $20,000 to 6 local elementary schools

While everything swirls around us one thing that is consistent is the Arizona Cardinals efforts within the community.

This week the Arizona Cardinals donated a total of $20,000 to six different elementary schools.

From the team:

Cardinals Charities and Albertsons/Safeway have partnered to donate $20,000 to six Valley elementary schools as part of their commitment to giving back to the Arizona community. Earlier today, representatives from Albertsons/Safeway, the Cardinals, former tight end Ben Patrick, team mascot Big Red and Cardinals Cheerleaders visited Bernard Black Elementary School to present a check for $10,000 to the school as well as providing a co-branded backpack for every student at the school.

The following five schools each received $2,000 in Albertsons/Safeway gift cards that they can use to benefit their students: John F Kennedy Elementary School Cartwright Elementary School Frank Borman Elementary School Holiday Park Elementary School T.G. Barr Elementary School

Way to continue to be leaders within the community, Cardinals!