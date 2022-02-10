ARI/HOU Trade Idea

Arizona Cardinals acquire:
- QB Davis Mills
- Texans’ 2022 1st Round Pick (#3)
- Texans’ 2022 3rd Round Pick (#68)
- Texans’ 2023 1st Round Pick
- Texans’ 2024 2nd Round Pick
Houston Texans acquire:
- QB Kyler Murray
QB Davis Mills (6-4, 217)
- 5 star recruit from Norcross GA, rated #1 QB in his class
- Stanford Stats: 287/438, 65.5%, 3,468 yards, 18-8 TD/int, 141.9 RTG
- Rookie Stats (HOU): 263/394, 66.8%, 2,664 yards, 16-10 TD/int. 88.8 RTG
- Rookie Highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5VTFQwpdjfo
- College Highlights:
- Yearly Salaries: 2022 — $1.2M; 2023 —- $1.4M; 2024 —- $1.7M
- Tony Pauline’s analysis of Davis Mills coming out of Stanford: Analysis: Mills possesses prototypical physical skills for the next level, offering outstanding size as well as arm strength. He possesses the ability to throw all the passes and flashed dominance at Stanford, but he needs more playing time and a good quarterbacks coach before he’s NFL-ready. https://www.profootballnetwork.com/davis-mills-nfl-draft-player-profile-stanford-quarterback/
Is Davis Mills good?
- Mills had the most 125.0 or higher passer ratings among rookie quarterbacks, ranking first among rookies with four 300-yard passing games. “He’s coming along,” WR Danny Amendola said. “He’s a great quarterback. He’s going to be a good player here for a long time.”
What Cardinals Can Do:
Salary Cap Casualties:
- T D.J. Humphries
- DT Jordan Phillips
- LB Jordan Hicks
- OLB Devon Kennard
Free Agent Signings:
- QB Colt McCoy (ARI)
- RB James Conner (ARI)
- TE Zach Ertz (ARI)
- TE Maxx Williams (ARI)
- G Justin Pugh (ARI new modified contract)
- OLB Dennis Gardeck (ARI)
- LS Aaron Brewer (ARI)
- P Andy Lee (ARI)
- T Joe Noteboom (LAR)
- WR/KR/PR Jakeem Grant (CHI)
- G Alex Cappa (TB)
- DT D.J. Jones (SF)
- LB A.J. Johnson (DEN)
- CB Sidney Jones (SEA)
3 Round Mock Draft:
R1 (#3): OLB/DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
R1 (#23): WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
R2 (#55): Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
R3 (#68 from HOU): RB Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
R3 (#87): QB E.J. Perry, Brown
Recap:
1A. OLB/DE Kayvon Thibodeaux —- most explosive edge rusher in the draft
1B. WR Jameson Williams —- moist electric deep threat in the draft (coming off ACL)
2. CB Kyler Gordon —- gifted and versatile cover corner who can matchup versus Kupp, Deebo and Lockett.
3A. RB Isaiah Spiller —- leading rusher in SEC has the total package.
3B: QB E.J. Perry —- super sleeper who fits Kliff Kingsbury’s QB profile to a tee.
