Super Bowl 56 best bets

Super Bowl 56 is on Sunday, but there is plenty to bet on right now over at DraftKings Sportsbook.

That is right, the game is just part of it and now that gambling is legal in Arizona, you can take advantage and play on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Here are the bets for Super Bowl 56 that I am eyeing.

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl MVP (+600)

I don’t think Kupp got enough run this season as a serious MVP candidate as the triple crown winner, and he has been big in nearly every playoff game this postseason. He has a great shot to again be the best player in the game.

Evan McPherson to have a Successful 50+ Yard Field Goal (+140)

The Bengals have relied heavily on McPherson’s leg this postseason, and if they get over the 50 in SoFi Stadium, he’ll have friendly enough conditions to try a kick.

Ja’Marr Chase Over 3.5 Rushing Yards (2/13) (-125)

Chase has been getting a carry or two a game. Can he get four yards on one of them? I think so.

J. Chase and C. Kupp: 125+ Rec Yds Each (+900)

This is the longshot, but the way both teams deploy these guys, I like to take a $25 flyer on a longshot to cash out.

What do you like?

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.