SB Nation Reacts: Who wins Super Bowl 56, MVP pick, coin toss, Gatorade bath, and the best food for gameday

We are finally to Super Bowl 56 and you from the Reacts surveys have opinions heading into the Super Bowl on a wide range of topics, so let’s see what thoughts you have heading into Sunday’s Big Game.

Most fans have the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals.

I am actually surprised to see it at 57% only, I expected it to be a little more Rams heavy, but the majority is favoring them.

Tails never fails, but fans are picking heads for the coin toss.

Interestingly, most fans have Joe Burrow winning Super Bowl MVP, but it makes sense with the Rams players splitting votes three ways.

Always fun to guess the Gatorade color.

73% of NFL fans are crazy, cause I am excited about the Super Bowl Halftime show for the first time in forever.

Wings are the key to the Super Bowl dining experience.