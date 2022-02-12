2022 Senior Bowl breakdown

We are waiting for the Super Bowl, but we have finished the 2022 Senior Bowl and we have some takes.

That will be the subject of the newest Original Draft Breakdown Podcast.

Justin and I answer the pressing questions coming out of last week’s Senior Bowl.

Did any QB emerge from the pack?

Who will be the first Senior Bowl skill players drafted?

Is Trevor Penning the real deal, or just a bully?

And is there a true, pass rushing defensive tackle in the first round mix now?

Plus, who won the week, and who left scouts wanting more?

