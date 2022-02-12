Cardinals’ Mock UFAs and 2022 Draft V. 2.0

I think that mock drafts are best understood when paired with a team’s UFA signings.
Top UFA signings RB Conner, TE Ertz, TE Williams, WR Jakeem Grant, T Joe Noteboom, G James Daniels, DT D.J. Jones, DE Calais Campbell, OLB Dennis Gardeck, ILB A.J. Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, QB McCoy, P Lee, LS Brewer with this DRAFT: pic.twitter.com/gtpimpoxh2— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) February 12, 2022
Starters:
Offense:
QB: Kyler Murray
RB: James Conner
TE: Zach Ertz
LT: Joe Noteboom
LG: Justin Pugh
C: Rodney Hudson
RG: James Daniels
RT: Kelvin Beachum/Josh Jones
WR1: DeAndre Hopkins
WR2: Jameson Williams
SWR: Rondale Moore
Defense:
LOLB: Isaiah Simmons
LDE: J.J. Watt
NT: D.J. Jones
RDE: Calais Campbell
ROLB: Boye Mafe
NDE: Markus Golden
MILB: Zaven Collins
WILB: A.J. Johnson
LCB Byron Murphy
SS Jalen Thompson
FS: Budda Baker
RCB: Marco Wilson
NCB: Kyler Gordon
Special Teams:
K: Matt Prater
LS. Aaron Brewer
P: Andy Lee
KR/PR: Jakeem Grant
This is a Super Bowl weekend mock UFA/Draft.
What do you like? What would you change?
Go ahead and try the PFF Mock Simulator yourself and share yours with us!
https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator?ref=390e41a0-29df-49bd-aa34-d0852f56f023
Enjoy the game, guys and gals!
Go Bengals!
