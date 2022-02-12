Cardinals’ Mock UFAs and 2022 Draft V. 2.0

I think that mock drafts are best understood when paired with a team’s UFA signings.

Top UFA signings RB Conner, TE Ertz, TE Williams, WR Jakeem Grant, T Joe Noteboom, G James Daniels, DT D.J. Jones, DE Calais Campbell, OLB Dennis Gardeck, ILB A.J. Johnson, CB Sidney Jones, QB McCoy, P Lee, LS Brewer with this DRAFT: pic.twitter.com/gtpimpoxh2 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) February 12, 2022

Starters:

Offense:

QB: Kyler Murray

RB: James Conner

TE: Zach Ertz

LT: Joe Noteboom

LG: Justin Pugh

C: Rodney Hudson

RG: James Daniels

RT: Kelvin Beachum/Josh Jones

WR1: DeAndre Hopkins

WR2: Jameson Williams

SWR: Rondale Moore

Defense:

LOLB: Isaiah Simmons

LDE: J.J. Watt

NT: D.J. Jones

RDE: Calais Campbell

ROLB: Boye Mafe

NDE: Markus Golden

MILB: Zaven Collins

WILB: A.J. Johnson

LCB Byron Murphy

SS Jalen Thompson

FS: Budda Baker

RCB: Marco Wilson

NCB: Kyler Gordon

Special Teams:

K: Matt Prater

LS. Aaron Brewer

P: Andy Lee

KR/PR: Jakeem Grant

This is a Super Bowl weekend mock UFA/Draft.

What do you like? What would you change?

Go ahead and try the PFF Mock Simulator yourself and share yours with us!

https://www.pff.com/draft/nfl-mock-draft-simulator?ref=390e41a0-29df-49bd-aa34-d0852f56f023

Enjoy the game, guys and gals!

Go Bengals!