Super Bowl start time: Live stream, kickoff, odds, preview, more for Rams vs. Bengals

Happy Super Bowl 56 one and all, we have made it.

The Big Game kicks off in about 9.5 hours, but there is a lot to help you get ready throughout the day.

We discussed the Senior Bowl on two separate podcasts, I looked at the Best Bets for Super Bowl 56, and we showed what fans are expecting in the game via SB Nation Reacts.

Now, you just have to make it to game time.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Game : Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI

: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI Date : Sunday, February 13th

: Sunday, February 13th Location : SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA Start Time : 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET TV Schedule : NBC will have a pregame show starting at 11:00 am Arizona time/ 1:00 p.m. ET before the big game airs at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET

: NBC will have a pregame show starting at 11:00 am Arizona time/ 1:00 p.m. ET before the big game airs at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET Announcers : Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the action.

: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the action. Live Online Stream: can be streamed live on Peacock in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: The Rams are 4-point favorites, and the over/under is 48.5.

Enjoy the game one and all.