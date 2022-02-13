Kyler Murray’s Instagram scrub; 2022 Senior Bowl takeaways

Happy Super Bowl Sunday one and all.

It is Super Bowl Sunday and Jess and I do not have the time or energy to break that down. Instead, we are working through the Senior Bowl in this episode of the Rise Up, See Red Podcast.

This episode includes the one and only Justin Higdon as we go through the winners and losers of the 2022 Senior Bowl.

Here are the approximate times of the topics we discussed.

(1:00) Intros and what we think of Kyler Murray’s Instagram scrub

(13:55) Initial Senior Bowl reactions, quarterbacks, running backs

(35:24) Wide receivers and tight ends

(53:03) Offensive linemen, interior defensive linemen

(1:10:07) Edge defenders, off-the-ball linebackers

(1:20:31) Defensive backs and specialists