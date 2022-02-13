Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals dealing with the offseason, DeAndre Hopkins talks injury and Kyler Murray and more

Happy Super Bowl Sunday one and all.

Cardinals tackle Kelvin Beachum takes part in RISE discussion during Super Bowl

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins says knee rehab ahead of schedule, team needs someone to "take over" in rough moments

Former Cardinals DL Zach Kerr lost to Rams in playoffs and now has chance to beat them in Super Bowl as member of Bengals

The NFL is going back to Mexico City in 2022 and the Cardinals have a good chance to be one of the teams involved

Cardinals' Receiving Leaders In 2021

Images of the Cardinals' top receivers in 2021.

Cardinals Cover 2 - Improving The Run Defense

Ep. 535 - It is just about here. Super Bowl 56, a matchup between the Bengals and Rams, is on Sunday. Craig Grialou and Mike Jurecki give their thoughts. Plus, the Cardinals connection that is really interesting.

Big Red Rage - Dansby Reflects, Previews Super Bowl

Ep. 546 - Former Cardinals great Karlos Dansby joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to reminisce about his stellar career, the 2021 Cardinals season and much more. Plus, Dansby previews Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Fitzgerald hopes Kyler Murray's IG scrubbing works out for both sides

Was Kyler Murray's Instagram scrub a social media reconstruction or a hint at his contract situation? Current and former teammates weigh in.

Arizona Cardinals on the free agent cusp: Wide receiver Christian Kirk

The Cardinals have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, especially when it comes down to free agency. WR Christian Kirk, come on down.

Arizona Cardinals scrub Instagram account in solidarity with Kyler Murray

We're trying to have fun here. That's what's important unless you're Kyler Murray, who is maneuvering to make a life-changing sum of money.

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins 'ahead of schedule' on MCL rehab

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is more than on track in his road to recovery from an MCL tear suffered this past season.

RG3: Cardinals shouldn't have a problem extending QB Kyler Murray

ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III believes there shouldn't be much concern when it comes down to an extension for QB Kyler Murray.

Cardinals team up with grocery chain to donate $20K to six Valley schools

Cardinals charities and Albertsons/Safeway teamed up to donate $10,000 to Bernard Black Elementary in addition to backpacks for every student.

Arizona Cardinals could have November game in Mexico

Arizona was scheduled to "host" a 2020 game in Mexico City. The league announced there will be a Mexic game in 2022.

Arizona Cardinals sign DL Jonathan Ledbetter to ‘futures’ deal

Ledbetter played in one game and was on the practice squad all season.

DeAndre Hopkins has a theory about Kyler Murray’s social media scrub

The only thing he can think of is doing it for his new outfits.

Missed time hurt more than knee injury for Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins didn't even want to be at the team facility sometimes because he felt like he was letting his team down, not being able to play.