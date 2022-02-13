Super Bowl 56 Open Thread: Talk about the Los Angeles Rams vs the Cincinnati Bengals

Happy Super Bowl 56 one and all.

We will discuss some of the Kyler Murray news tomorrow, let’s enjoy the Super Bowl today.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

: 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET TV Schedule : NBC will have a pregame show starting at 11:00 am Arizona time/ 1:00 p.m. ET before the big game airs at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET

: NBC will have a pregame show starting at 11:00 am Arizona time/ 1:00 p.m. ET before the big game airs at 4:30 p.m. Arizona time/6:30 p.m. ET Announcers : Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the action.

: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the action. Live Online Stream: can be streamed live on Peacock in addition to NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: The Rams are 4-point favorites, and the over/under is 48.5.

I think the Rams end up taking this one, as they have put all their eggs in the Super Bowl or bust basket for the next two seasons.

Rams 31

Bengals 23