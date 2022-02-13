Super Bowl 56 halftime show brings the house down

What… A… Show.

We are at a massive Super Bowl Party in Las Vegas but the cheers for the Super Bowl 56 Pepsi Halftime Show was louder than anything we heard during the first half of the game.

These are the texts I was getting during halftime.

That was amazing!

I don’t want it to be over

This bar is loving the halftime show

No one will want to do the halftime show after this.

So far, the highlight of the Super Bowl has been the halftime show.

Now, can the second half live up to what the amazing Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem.

This was the best Halftime show I can remember. I know some will disagree, but the fact that it ranged over 25 years is so strong.

Hope you all enjoyed it as much as the entire 2500 person viewing party did.

Now, enjoy the second half of Super Bowl 56.