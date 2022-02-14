Revenge of the Birds Podcast #166: Kent Hodder On The Cardinals’ Chances For 2022

Revenge of the Birds’ own @blakemurphy7 discusses the issues of the 2022 Cardinals and the raised expectations for the Kyler, Kliff & Keim Cardinals with Kent Hodder.

What has been Steve Keim’s roster-building strategy and will the Cards continue their winning ways or could fans be in for disappointment?

And is Kyler worth the $$$ that Arizona will surely be giving him?

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below