J.C. Jackson a good fit for the Arizona Cardinals

Happy Wednesday one and all.

I know this isn’t something on Kyler Murray for the same people to have the same argument over, but I thought, it is the offseason, we should probably discuss offseason stuff and not social media posts.

That is why when E$PN dropped the best fits for the top 50 NFL free agents, and the Cardinals are getting one:

19. J.C. Jackson, CB Best team fit: Arizona Cardinals Why it makes sense: The Cardinals have shown they will do whatever it takes to win, and signing Jackson would be a win. A top-shelf cover corner in his prime with serious ball production (17 interceptions since 2020) gives Arizona just what it needs to stabilize the secondary. The Raiders, with strong New England ties, make sense, too. — Fowler Scheme fit: Jackson is an upper-tier corner in this league, with the coverage traits and playmaking ability to consistently find the ball. It’s an easy transition here to Vance Joseph’s scheme, where we should see more man coverage and pressure with Jackson in the mix. — Bowen

Jackson would give the Cardinals the true CB1 they need for Vance Joseph’s defense. Joseph has some talent at cornerback, but asking Byron Murphy Jr. to follow someone in man coverage is asking him to be something he’s not.

Adding Jackson would add a cornerback in his prime who could be part of the future of the Cardinals defense.