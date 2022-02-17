PFF offers an early and late choice in 2022 NFL Draft along the defensive line

For many outside of the Arizona Cardinals fanbase, there was an obvious flaw to the team.

Their run defense was awful.

PFF gave two draft pick options, one early in the draft and one late in the draft, to help fix one of the Arizona Cardinals biggest needs.

From PFF:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: DEFENSIVE TACKLE Early Fit: TRAVIS JONES, CONNECTICUT Late Fit: JAYDEN PEEVY, TEXAS A&M The early fit here comes in the second round, as I’m a firm believer that the Cards should spend Pick 23 on a wide receiver in this deep class. Jones may not even last that far, though, as the 330-pounder left Senior Bowl practices with the fourth-highest pass-rushing grade of the week.

We have talked about Jones after the Senior Bowl, I disagree slightly with the notion he won’t be there, since he is a nose tackle and he and Jordan Davis going in the top 60.

However, maybe this class has so little talent at quarterback and running back early that it will push up true nose tackles.

On Peevy, he is listed at 6-6 315lbs and the Aggies fifth-year senior was dominant against the run.

It is an obvious fit, but both players could make sense for the Cardinals.