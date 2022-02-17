Arizona Cardinals most improved player was James Conner according to PFF

One of the best moves of the 2021 offseason, in fact likely the best move by Steve Keim for the Arizona Cardinals was the addition of James Conner.

According to PFF, he was the most improved player on the team.

From PFF:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: RB JAMES CONNER PFF Grade change from 2020 to 2021: 69.4 → 81.9 (+12.5) Conner’s massive grade swing can be credited to his impact as a receiver. His role increased at the midway point of the season, and he displayed some of the most reliable hands at the position — he was one of two running backs with over 40 targets and no drops on the year. From Week 9 forward, Conner earned a position-leading 90.5 receiving grade.

Conner had a great season for the Cardinals as a short yardage back and goal line target, while also offering a great outlet as a receiving option out of the backfield.

Now the question is, will they be able to re-sign him?

How big of a priority would you make Conner?