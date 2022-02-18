2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals load up on defense in newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

May be a little occupied this weekend as we go in for a CT scan for one of the boys, hopefully nothing.

However, we need to make sure we grab a little Friday Funday Mock Draft for the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is what we did using the PFF Mock Simulator.

Round 1 - Trade w/ Houston Texans - Cardinals receive pick 35 and pick 67

1.23 - Houston Texans - Malik Willis, QB - Liberty

Cards make a move and grab a a second, an additional third and a future third in 2023.

2.35 - Devonte Wyatt, DT - Georgia

2.55 - Kyler Gordon, CB - Washington

Cardinals add two important positions with their first two picks. Wyatt (6-3 315lbs) adds an interior pass rusher and can work as a rotational piece to backup Zach Allen and J.J. Watt to start, two players with long injury histories.

Gordon (6-0 200lbs) provides another good size, physical and athletic cornerback but one who has played quite a bit on the boundary in press coverage. He will add another Husky to the Cardinals secondary.

3.67 - Travis Jones, NT - UConn

3.87 - Dylan Parham, IOL - Memphis

There were a couple of players I looked at here instead, Isaiah Spiller, John Metchie III and Jalen Tolbert over Jones (6-5 333lbs), but I double dipped and grabbed a second defensive linemen, one who could immediately start at nose tackle and bring strength along the defensive line and help the run game.

Then, I came back and added some help along the offensive line in Parham (6-2 312lbs), the only other choice I really liked was Alec Pierce. Parham gives you the flexibility at either guard or center, but is lightning quick with great hands and plays with incredible leverage.

Adding so much along the defense may be a little unrealistic and you may be able to convince me at the getting two in round two and then double dipping on offense in round three with Spiller and Pierce could make sense.

What do you think?