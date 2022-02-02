Revenge of the Birds Podcast #165: Where Do The Cardinals Go From Here & Playoff Takeaways

After a crushing defeat, what is next for the Arizona Cardinals? And what went wrong in their season finale?

@blakemurphy7 diagnoses why this might be the beginning of the end for some long-time faces in the desert and the best approach for the Cardinals moving forward

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below