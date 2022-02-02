PFF has James Conner as impending free agent Arizona Cardinals need to re-sign

One of the best revelations of the 2021 NFL season was the play of James Conner.

For the Arizona Cardinals, Conner provided an end of game option to pair with Chase Edmonds and a wonderful goal line and short yardage option.

So, it is no surprise to see that PFF listed one impending free agent every NFL team should bring back and that they saw Conner as the best option for the Cardinals.

ARIZONA CARDINALS RB James Conner Conner had an unexpectedly impressive season in the desert this season for Arizona, eclipsing Chase Edmonds and becoming the team’s primary back. He only averaged 3.7 yards per carry, but 2.8 of those yards came after contact, and he scored 16 touchdowns. The ex-Steeler posted the best PFF grade of his career, reminding teams he was once very highly thought of in Pittsburgh before its offensive line fell apart and the space to run evaporated.

While some may advocate for Chandler Jones, the cost may be too prohibitive and Conner was such a huge part of the Cardinals early season success.

Which of the Cardinals impending free agents do you see as the most important for the team to bring back?

Chandler Jones

Zach Ertz

Maxx Williams

A.J. Green

Christian Kirk

Dennis Gardeck

Andy Lee

Chase Edmonds

Corey Peters