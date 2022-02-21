Nifty Fit/Budget Free Agents

Here are some budget friendly free agents who could be very good system fit for the Cardinals:

OLB/DE Jacob Martin, HOU. (pictured above)

Was Haason Reddick’s and Michael Dogbe’s teammate at Temple.

Was a teammate of J.J. Watt with the Texans.

PFF contract projection: 2 years. $3.25M a year.

2. WR Jalen Guyton, RFA LAC

Was Kyler Murray’s go-to WR at Allen High School.

Here are his 2020 highlights with Chargers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY1yUPOibWU

Legit 4.4 speed with the hands to excel.

Have to see what the Chargers decide on his RFA tender and whether the Cardinals could then make an offer that the Chargers may not elect to match —- or perhaps the Cardinals could acquire Guyton via a trade. Much may depend of whether the Chargers will be able to re-sign WR Mike Williams, whom they might slap with the franchise tag.

3. ILB Josey Jewell, DEN

Played well in Vance Joseph’s defense with the Broncos.

Instinctive, downhill tackler.

The first play on this video is all you need to see! Hello, Derrick Henry!

Coming of a season-ending pec injury,

PFF salary projection: 1 year for $6M,

4. DT Foley Fatukasi, NYJ

The Cardinals’ new DL coach, Matt Burke, was a defensive assistant with the Jets last season and saw up close how effective Foley is stopping the run and collapsing the pocket on passing downs.

Super quick burst off the snap with power to dominate.

PFF salary projection: 3 years at $8M a year.

5. RB Raheem Mostert SF

76 yard swing pass TD vs, Cardinals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t88ADSmKrs

When healthy, Mostert is a dynamic dual threat RB who hits the hole like a lightning bolt.

Had supreme success versus Cardinals, thus it would be good to have him on our side.

Missed most of last season with a knee injury, thus likely would be signed to a prove it deal.

PFF salary projection: 1 year at $1.75M, plus incentives.

6. TE Jordan Akins, HOU

Good, athletic, sure-handed TE2 receiver-type who could be a great compliment to Maxx Williams.

Some good highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HLyCETx5Cs

Played with J.J. Watt.

PFF salary projection: 2 years at $3.75M a year.

I think that the PFF projections tend to be on the high side.

Which of these free agents intrigue you?