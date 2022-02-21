 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nifty Fit/Budget Free Agents

By Walter Mitchell
NFL: DEC 12 Seahawks at Texans Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Here are some budget friendly free agents who could be very good system fit for the Cardinals:

  1. OLB/DE Jacob Martin, HOU. (pictured above)
  • Was Haason Reddick’s and Michael Dogbe’s teammate at Temple.
  • Was a teammate of J.J. Watt with the Texans.
  • PFF contract projection: 2 years. $3.25M a year.

2. WR Jalen Guyton, RFA LAC

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
  • Was Kyler Murray’s go-to WR at Allen High School.
  • Here are his 2020 highlights with Chargers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY1yUPOibWU
  • Legit 4.4 speed with the hands to excel.
  • Have to see what the Chargers decide on his RFA tender and whether the Cardinals could then make an offer that the Chargers may not elect to match —- or perhaps the Cardinals could acquire Guyton via a trade. Much may depend of whether the Chargers will be able to re-sign WR Mike Williams, whom they might slap with the franchise tag.

3. ILB Josey Jewell, DEN

  • Played well in Vance Joseph’s defense with the Broncos.
  • Instinctive, downhill tackler.
  • The first play on this video is all you need to see! Hello, Derrick Henry!
  • Coming of a season-ending pec injury,
  • PFF salary projection: 1 year for $6M,

4. DT Foley Fatukasi, NYJ

  • The Cardinals’ new DL coach, Matt Burke, was a defensive assistant with the Jets last season and saw up close how effective Foley is stopping the run and collapsing the pocket on passing downs.
  • Super quick burst off the snap with power to dominate.
  • PFF salary projection: 3 years at $8M a year.

5. RB Raheem Mostert SF

76 yard swing pass TD vs, Cardinals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t88ADSmKrs

San Francisco 49ers v Detroit Lions Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images
  • When healthy, Mostert is a dynamic dual threat RB who hits the hole like a lightning bolt.
  • Had supreme success versus Cardinals, thus it would be good to have him on our side.
  • Missed most of last season with a knee injury, thus likely would be signed to a prove it deal.
  • PFF salary projection: 1 year at $1.75M, plus incentives.

6. TE Jordan Akins, HOU

Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
  • Good, athletic, sure-handed TE2 receiver-type who could be a great compliment to Maxx Williams.
  • Some good highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HLyCETx5Cs
  • Played with J.J. Watt.
  • PFF salary projection: 2 years at $3.75M a year.

I think that the PFF projections tend to be on the high side.

Which of these free agents intrigue you?

