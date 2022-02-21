Nifty Fit/Budget Free Agents

Here are some budget friendly free agents who could be very good system fit for the Cardinals:
- OLB/DE Jacob Martin, HOU. (pictured above)
- Was Haason Reddick’s and Michael Dogbe’s teammate at Temple.
- Was a teammate of J.J. Watt with the Texans.
- PFF contract projection: 2 years. $3.25M a year.
2. WR Jalen Guyton, RFA LAC
- Was Kyler Murray’s go-to WR at Allen High School.
- Here are his 2020 highlights with Chargers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IY1yUPOibWU
- Legit 4.4 speed with the hands to excel.
- Have to see what the Chargers decide on his RFA tender and whether the Cardinals could then make an offer that the Chargers may not elect to match —- or perhaps the Cardinals could acquire Guyton via a trade. Much may depend of whether the Chargers will be able to re-sign WR Mike Williams, whom they might slap with the franchise tag.
3. ILB Josey Jewell, DEN
- Played well in Vance Joseph’s defense with the Broncos.
- Instinctive, downhill tackler.
- The first play on this video is all you need to see! Hello, Derrick Henry!
- Coming of a season-ending pec injury,
- PFF salary projection: 1 year for $6M,
4. DT Foley Fatukasi, NYJ
- The Cardinals’ new DL coach, Matt Burke, was a defensive assistant with the Jets last season and saw up close how effective Foley is stopping the run and collapsing the pocket on passing downs.
- Super quick burst off the snap with power to dominate.
- PFF salary projection: 3 years at $8M a year.
5. RB Raheem Mostert SF
76 yard swing pass TD vs, Cardinals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t88ADSmKrs
- When healthy, Mostert is a dynamic dual threat RB who hits the hole like a lightning bolt.
- Had supreme success versus Cardinals, thus it would be good to have him on our side.
- Missed most of last season with a knee injury, thus likely would be signed to a prove it deal.
- PFF salary projection: 1 year at $1.75M, plus incentives.
6. TE Jordan Akins, HOU
- Good, athletic, sure-handed TE2 receiver-type who could be a great compliment to Maxx Williams.
- Some good highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1HLyCETx5Cs
- Played with J.J. Watt.
- PFF salary projection: 2 years at $3.75M a year.
I think that the PFF projections tend to be on the high side.
Which of these free agents intrigue you?
Loading comments...