2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals beef up the offense in new 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

We are into a new week and that means we need to check out some of the more interesting new 2022 NFL Mock Drafts that came out.

Austin Gayle of PFF came through today.

He has three quarterback trades:

Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Denver Broncos:

Broncos send 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick and 2022 third-round pick for QB Aaron Rodgers

Seahawks trade Russell Wilson to Washington Commanders

Commanders send 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick for QB Russell Wilson

Raiders trade Derek Carr to Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers send 2022 first-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2022 third-round pick for QB Derek Carr

So that helps the Arizona Cardinals quite a bit and allows them to snag one of the best players in the 2022 NFL Draft.

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS: C TYLER LINDERBAUM, IOWA Big Board Rank: 12 Linderbaum finished the 2021 season as PFF’s highest-graded interior offensive lineman and the top-ranked interior offensive lineman expected to enter the 2022 NFL Draft. He’ll likely slip in the first round due to positional value, but I doubt he gets past Arizona at Pick 23.

Gayle gets the Arizona Cardinals a great initial pick and comes back and takes a bit of a more controversial pick.

55. ARIZONA CARDINALS: WR GEORGE PICKENS, GEORGIA Big Board Rank: 59

Pickens was a first round lock before blowing an ACL in spring practice. Then he came back and made some plays during the playoffs on deep balls and you saw what he could bring.

Pickens is listed at 6-3 and 200lbs and ran a 4.73 out of high school, meaning he will likely be in the 4.5 range now. He would absolutely answer the Cardinals need opposite DeAndre Hopkins, but with what is left in the draft should that be the pick?

Travis Jones, Logan Hall, Boye Mafe, Kyler Gordon, and any other player we have mocked heavily was taken. That left an interesting mix of Dylan Parham, Trey McBride, Jalen Tolbert and Pickens.

Where would you go with that pick?