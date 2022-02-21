Super Bowl reactions, the Kyler Murray mess and the Cardinals’ offseason positional needs

Happy Monday one and all.

Family life had me a little preoccupied this weekend, but things are okay and should be back to normal now.

So, we have a catch up day with the Rise Up, See Red Podcast.

Jess and I talk a little bit of the Kyler Murray situation, then get into the needs at each position, without talking to specifics for the Arizona Cardinals.

Of course, we started with a discussion about Super Bowl 56.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show.

Here are the approximate time stamps for the topics we discussed.

(1:00) Opening and reacting to the Super Bowl

(19:09) The Kyler Murray mess

(37:25) Positional needs: QB, RB, WR, TE

(47:54) Positional needs: OL, DL, OLB, ILB

(58:36) Positional needs: CB, S, Specialists