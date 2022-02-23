2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals draft cornerback in Daniel Jeremiah’s newest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The Arizona Cardinals have done a lot on the defensive side of the ball since they hired Kliff Kingsbury and drafted Kyler Murray.

In fact, their next two first round picks were inside linebackers.

Now, could they flip the script?

According to Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com in his 2022 NFL Mock Draft 2.0, they are keeping the tradition alive of drafting defense in round one.

23. Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Gordon, CB - Washington Huskies Gordon is going to create some buzz at the NFL Scouting Combine. He is big and explosive!

Gordon is a really interesting prospect, he is going to be a good player, but I can’t imagine the Cardinals would pass on Tyler Linderbaum for Gordon, since he is a cornerback and not an inside linebacker (I am kidding, I think).

They need help at cornerback, so it wouldn’t be a bad pick at all, and if Linderbaum was off the board, this would make sense.

However, in this scenario you can’t pass on fixing the biggest issue on this roster, the interior offensive line.

What do you think?