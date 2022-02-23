Revenge of the Birds Podcast #167: Kyler’s Situation Escalates & Free Agency Preview

One @kent_hodder returns to discuss with Blake about Chris Mortenson’s Tweet, the Keim Effect and 2022 Free Agents

How much of the tweet is truth & how much of it is from the GM?

What Michael Bidwill needs to do

Who are the key Cardinals free agents this year

Who stays and who should go?

A position-by-position at the top FA’s on the market & which ones the Cardinals SHOULD sign

Plus a new intro song for the start of a new offseason!

And finally...what to make of the lack of leadership in the Cardinals’ front office?

LISTEN BELOW or at the links wherever you listen to podcasts.

Don’t want to miss this latest episode of the #ROTBPod?—Find wherever you listen to your podcast by clicking HERE.

Follow @ROTBPod on Twitter.

Complete podcast playlist below