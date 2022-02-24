Red Rain: Letter to the Great Kylerby

Today’s podcast is a 20 minute recital of a letter that I wrote to Kyler Murray (The Great Kylerby), with the purpose of advising Kylerby of how he can re-write the ending of his favorite novel, The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Nick Carraway said at the beginning of the novel, “Gatsby turned out all right at the end, it was what preyed on Gatsby, what foul dust floated in the wake of his dreams...”

In your opinion, instinctively, do you believe that Kyler Murray will turn out all right at the end in Arizona with the Cardinals?

