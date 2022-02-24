REPORT: Kyler & Cardinals “On same page” per Jane Slater of NFL Network

It’s been a wild ride for Cardinals fans over the last few weeks ever since their quarterback wiped his Instagram clean and a Super Bowl Sunday report had the team seemingly in a difficult place with Quarterback Kyler Murray.

It ultimately led to a post on Murray’s Instagram defending himself and other teammates offering supportive comments themselves.

However, Cardinals fans might be reassured by the latest, from NFL Network’s Jane Slater, on the situation:

Reportedly, Slater mentioned that the two sides “are now working to exercise the former No. 1 overall pick’s fifth-year option or agree to terms on a long-term deal”.

Murray has a 5th year option remaining but is entering the last year of his rookie deal.

The fact that Arizona and Murray are not only unlikely to part ways, but that they are instead looking to move forward with him as their franchise Quarterback is no surprise to many.

Kyler Murray’s play for the Cardinals has been unlike anything the franchise has seen from a young quarterback, with two Pro Bowls and a Rookie of the Year selection to his name:

Only 1 player in #NFL history has 70 pass TD and 20 rush TD in their first 3 seasons.



Kyler Murray #Cardinals pic.twitter.com/YzBRTbGXfx — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) February 24, 2022

If Arizona is looking to secure him to a long-term extension, they could either go ahead with it now or could wait until as late as 2024 given his 5th year option.

Only time will tell if this relationship will stay stable or regress to rocky but for now, all things seem to be back to normal in Arizona.