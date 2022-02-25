2022 NFL Draft: Friday Funday, The Draft Network drops a two-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Good friend and contributor Damian Parsons also works for The Draft Network.

He dropped a two-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft and he has listened well to the fans and the needs of the Arizona Cardinals.

23. Cardinals

Zion Johnson

IOL, Boston College The Cardinals’ offseason has begun with a rocky start. The team versus Kyler Murray dynamic does not seem ideal. Despite the friction, the offensive line needs upgrading. Max Garcia cannot play prominent snaps again in 2022. Zion Johnson would create a talented duo on the interior. Johnson performed well at the Senior Bowl and the versatility to play multiple positions makes him invaluable. 55. Cardinals

Travis Jones

IDL, UConn

This is a great draft on paper, as the Cardinals address two of the most pressing needs on the team with two of the great prospects from the Senior Bowl.

In Parsons draft, I would have flopped at taken George Karlaftis because I think he has a Bosa Brother level of ability, then grabbed Dylan Parham in round two. Not that I don’t love Parsons draft, just how I would have done it.

What about you?