NFL Combine Preview: Cardinals Watch List

The Senior Bowl has passed, which means the draft season is in full swing. At this moment, scouts, prospects, agents, and everyone in between are gearing up for the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. Prospects will undergo medical exams, meetings with teams, and athletic testing. It is created to be the ultimate “competition” event.

As the Cardinals' off-season presses past the tumultuous start. The light shines on the front office to retool this roster. General Manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury must acknowledge the clear talent and personnel issues with this team. The first step, assessing the talent at the NFL Scouting Combine. Here are offensive players the Cardinals’ brass needs to have their eyes on in Indianapolis. Also, I will have a defensive list coming.

Offense

Running Backs:

Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Jashaun Corbin, Florida State

Hassan Haskins, Michigan

Keaontay Ingram, USC

Rachaad White, Arizona State

James Conner, Chase Edmonds, and Jonathan Ward are set to hit free agency. Surveying a good running back class for cheaper and more talented options would be wise. These backs fit the zone-based running scheme Kingsbury prefers. Also, running styles and versatility to replace either Conner or Edmonds.

One of my favorite risers at RB is Jashaun Corbin. He has the tools to be a lead back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/dOMQHjjaOV — Mr. Hop Off Da Bus (@DP_NFL) September 28, 2021

Wide Receivers

Kyle Philips, UCLA

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

Khalil Shakir, Boise State

Mike Woods, Oklahoma

The A.J. Green experiment was good while it lasted. He was unable to sustain his effectiveness after De’Andre Hopkins went down with an injury. Christian Kirk is due to hit the open market. This is a talented wide receiver class with quality depth. The listed pass-catchers offer slot and boundary skillsets. This offense needs an injection of talent in the receiver room.

Mike Woods is the best all around WR in OU.



♦️Press vertically

♦️Eats the DBs cushion

♦️Rocker step at top of stem

♦️Natural separation & YAC



I’d love to see a strong finish to the season. He’s one of the better receivers in the country. pic.twitter.com/BCLWAHhELa — Mr. Hop Off Da Bus (@DP_NFL) October 1, 2021

Offensive Line

Zion Johnson, Boston College

Ed Ingram, LSU

Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Matt Waletzko, North Dakota

Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Providing consistent protection for Kyler Murray is a great way to help this offense sustain their fast starts. Max Garcia is an average at best player and Josh Jones is not suited to play guard. Justin Pugh is going to be 32 this season and has one year left on his deal. Finding potential developmental offensive tackles and a starting guard should be priority this off-season.

Ed Ingram (LG #70) pulling around and puts this edge defender flat on his back... pic.twitter.com/ns7v1wPfiL — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 11, 2022

The combine will be important for teams to get an up-close view of these prospects. In addition to meeting them and picking their brains. The pressure is on Steve Keim to hit on his early draft picks this year after lackluster first round picks in back to back seasons. The Cardinals need to address key positions on the offensive side of the ball to become a real threat in the NFC.