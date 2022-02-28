Arizona Cardinals will play a regular season game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are back to playing international football in 2022.

From the team:

The National Football League today announced that the Arizona Cardinals have been designated to play a regular season game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2022. Additional details, including the date, opponent and kickoff time, will be confirmed as part of the full schedule announcement later this year. Last year’s NFL resolution that expanded the regular season to 17 games included a requirement for teams to play at least one designated game internationally on a rotating basis. The Cardinals will now play eight 2022 regular season games at State Farm Stadium, eight on the road, and one designated, neutral-site game in Mexico City.

So, the potential for nine home games will likely only come into play in 2024 at this point, but the team still has eight home games which should make fans happy.

For the Cardinals, they have a long history of international games: