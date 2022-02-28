Arizona Cardinals will play a regular season game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2022

The Arizona Cardinals are back to playing international football in 2022.
From the team:
The National Football League today announced that the Arizona Cardinals have been designated to play a regular season game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City in 2022. Additional details, including the date, opponent and kickoff time, will be confirmed as part of the full schedule announcement later this year.
Last year’s NFL resolution that expanded the regular season to 17 games included a requirement for teams to play at least one designated game internationally on a rotating basis. The Cardinals will now play eight 2022 regular season games at State Farm Stadium, eight on the road, and one designated, neutral-site game in Mexico City.
So, the potential for nine home games will likely only come into play in 2024 at this point, but the team still has eight home games which should make fans happy.
For the Cardinals, they have a long history of international games:
1st NFL Game Outside of North America: The Cardinals and San Diego Chargers met for a preseason matchup in Tokyo, Japan on August 16, 1976 at Korakuen Stadium.
1st NFL Game in Europe: On August 6, 1983 the Cardinals faced the Minnesota Vikings in a preseason matchup at Wembley Stadium in London.
1st NFL Regular Season Game Played Outside the U.S.: On October 2, 2005 the Cardinals earned a 17-point come-from-behind victory over the San Francisco 49ers before a then-record crowd of 103,467 at Estadio Azteca.
