Potential salary cap saving moves for the Arizona Cardinals, and pre-free agency needs

Happy Monday.

After some news this morning we pushed the podcast drop back to later today.

I will be scarce the next two weeks as I transition to a new job, but we should have plenty of Arizona Cardinals content for you to enjoy.

On this weeks podcast, Jess and I discuss free agency and the issues the Arizona Cardinals have as they head into free agency.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

Here are the approximate times for the different topics of discussion.

(1:00) intros and salary-saving moves

(35:24) The Cardinals’ free agents at QB, RB, WR

(44:55) The Cardinals’ free agents at TE, OL

(52:50) The Cardinals’ free agents at DL, OLB, ILB

(1:02:19) The Cardinals’ free agents at CB, S, specialist positions