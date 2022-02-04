2022 NFL Draft: Mock Draft has Arizona Cardinals moving down, adding beef on both sides of the line

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals are nicely represented at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, but we are more focused on the 2022 NFL offseason.

That means we have a new 2022 NFL Mock Draft from... well me.

This time around, we focused on the offensive and defensive line only and did not have to reach at all, but first, a trade.

If you want to play along check out the PFF Mock Draft Simulator.

First, we traded down from 23 and out of the first round altogether.

Arizona Cardinals receive picks 36 and 38 from the New York Jets

New York Jets receive pick 23

Now, we make the picks.

36. Zion Johnson, OG - Boston College

Johnson has been maybe the best offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl and would immediately add toughness up front.

38. Devonte Wyatt, DL - Georgia

The 6-3 315lbs interior defensive lineman has shown a physical and versatile skillset and will allow the Cardinals the linebackers to make more plays which is the big part of what these guys are supposed to do.

55. Travis Jones, DL - Connecticut

Jones is a mammoth man, 6-5 and 333lbs and is a true anchor at the nose. All of a sudden with Jones and Wyatt the team has added about 650 lbs of beef that can help fix the run defense and get the younger linebackers on the field.

87. Dylan Parham, OG - Memphis

Parham is slight so this is the one play that you can wait a year on. At 6-3 285lbs Parham is an elite athletic type, but needs to add weight. He has some amazing work as a run blocker with his quick feet and could potentially move to center where he has played well at the Senior Bowl.

So, Johnson slots in at right guard in 2022, while Wyatt and Jones are guys who can start or play significant minutes immediately.

What do you think?