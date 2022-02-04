SB Nation Reacts: Fans do not like the new name of the Washington Football Team

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to plugged in fans from each team NFL. You can sign up HERE — it’s easy and free to join!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Arizona Cardinals spent a long time dealing with the then Washington team. Since then there has been a downward spiral for the organization, and a couple of years ago they finally made the decision to remove the team name.

Now, after two years the Washington Football Team is no more and instead, the team has gone with a new name...

The Washington Commanders.

Reactions are mostly negative on the new team name, while fans seem to approve of the jerseys and uniforms appearance.

In fact, in this weeks SB Nation Reacts, most fans preferred the Washington Football Team moniker over the new Commanders one.

What is your opinion of the new Washington Commanders name?