2022 Senior Bowl who to watch, weigh-in thoughts and more

It is Senior Bowl day and The Original Draft Breakdown Podcast was kind enough to help you get prepared.

Listen to our thoughts about weigh-ins, see if we nailed our who to watch and discuss the game.

Todd McShay and Mel Kiper have an idea of which QB will emerge as the top dog in the 2022 NFL Draft after this week’s Senior Bowl.

Then, Justin and I walk you through everything you need to know about Monday’s Senior Bowl weigh-ins, including which measurables matter the most, and which ones raise the most concerns. Plus, a hot take from a tastemaker moves the odds in Vegas!

