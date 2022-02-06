2022 NFL Pro Bowl: Game time, TV channel, online stream, odds, and more

It is time for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, here is everything you need to know.

Who: AFC vs NFC

Where: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

When: February 6, 2022 - 1:00 p.m. Arizona Time

TV: ESPN - Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese and Louis Riddick (analyst) and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Online Stream: Available for streaming with a valid ESPN+ account or viewers can sign in through their cable subscription on WatchESPN.

Odds: AFC -1 via our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

Over/Under: 62.5

The yearly All Star game in the NFL is unlike any other All Star game because well you can’t really go half speed.

Yet, this week has been fun with the NFL Skills challenges and then the NFL doing a nice job with the fan interactions.

Today, well who knows what happens, but we should see a lot of Arizona Cardinals players in Kyler Murray and James Conner.

Not sure about the defensive players and we know D.J. Humphries won’t get a lot of pub, but it should be fun.

Enjoy.