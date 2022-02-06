Discussing Tom Brady, reacting to the Brian Flores lawsuit, D.J. Humphries makes the Pro Bowl and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

This week, the Rise Up, See Red Podcast is back this week and Jess and I had some fun conversations.

First though, we had to pay our respects to the GOAT announcing his retirement.

Then, we discussed a couple of things going on in the NFL before getting to some Cardinals centric stuff.

The approximate timestamps for what we talked about on the show are below.

(1:00) Intros and Tom Brady’s career

(17:33) Brian Flores’ lawsuit and the connection to the Cardinals

(27:17) The Pro Bowl and D.J. Humphries’ addition to the team as an injury replacement

(35:22) The Super Bowl matchup between the Rams and Bengals, and who we want to win