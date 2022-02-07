2022 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals grab cornerback in newest PFF Mock Draft

Happy Monday one and all.

We are through the College Football All Star games, and now we can continue to work through the 2022 NFL pre-offseason before we get into free agency and the draft.

Today, we have another 2022 NFL Mock Draft from PFF.

23. ARIZONA CARDINALS: CB KAIIR ELAM, FLORIDA One of the worst cornerback rooms in man coverage desperately needs an infusion of talent, as Cardinals cornerbacks were 31st in the league in Cover 1 coverage grade (29.6) last season. Elam allowed just eight catches on 210 Cover 1 coverage snaps in his career.

It was interesting to see the note in this section about the Cardinals defensive struggles in man-to-man coverage.

It makes sense though when you look at the staff and begs a bigger question... Why are they running cover-1 so much?

Byron Murphy was a cover-3 corner coming out. Wilson wasn’t great in cover-1 while at Florida, so why run so much cover-1?

With the thought process of needing to improve the corner room and add a corner who can run man-to-man better I love the pick of Elam.

However, with Kenyon Green, Trevor Penning on the offensive line, and David Ojabo, Devonte Wyatt and Jermaine Johnson, Elam feels like the worst case of a great bunch of choices.

What do you think?