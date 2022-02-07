Could the Arizona Cardinals use any of the ESPN’s ‘Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates’?

With the offseason just around the corner one of the things that Steve Keim has done well is swing trades for veteran players.

He has acquired Chandler Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Rodney Hudson in recent years and he set up the initial run with the Bruce Arians by acquiring Carson Palmer.

Now, he needs to be able to do it again to keep this window with Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury open for the Arizona Cardinals.

ESPN+ recently dropped an interesting article “Under-the-radar NFL trade candidates” and there were a couple of names that could be fits in what the Cardinals need.

Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

ESPN discusses Claypool’s maturity issues on the field at times that could be the reason for his availablity.

What there is no question about is how Claypool could fit in the Cardinals offense in the A.J. Green role. Claypool was a second round pick two years ago, so he has 2022 and 2023 on his contract still at a reasonable price. Now the question is what would be the compensation? Could you do a fourth this year and a potential third in 2023 based on production, or would it immediately cost a third in 2022?

Andre Dillard, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

If the Cardinals are looking to move on from D.J. Humphries for salary cap relief, Dillard could be an option. He is cheap at $3.8 and only has the one year on his deal. Meaning he won’t command a large pick in return.

They have some big names like Calvin Ridley, Xavien Howard and Christian McCaffrey on the list, but those seem like too big of investments.

What do you think?